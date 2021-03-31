Mariner LLC Buys 5,045 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of TD opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.