Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Holdings Lowered by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,915 shares of company stock worth $8,011,742. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNI opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

