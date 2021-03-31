MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 60,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 851,314 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $14.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.
The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12.
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
