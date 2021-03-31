MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 60,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 851,314 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in MAG Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

