Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Mackinac Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.