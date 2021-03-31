Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

