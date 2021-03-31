Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,061,100 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 4,706,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
LYSCF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 106,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,652. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.
About Lynas Rare Earths
