Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.18. The stock had a trading volume of 163,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,496. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.09.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.