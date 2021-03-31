LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

