LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 566,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nasdaq by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,033 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

