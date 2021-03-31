LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,150 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

