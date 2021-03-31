Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

