LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of JSGRY traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $60.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.
LIXIL Company Profile
