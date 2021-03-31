LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of JSGRY traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $60.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

