LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Buys $40,400.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,690. The firm has a market cap of $320.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. Analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 50.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

