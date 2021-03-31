LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Short Interest Down 27.9% in March

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Wednesday. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,038. LIV Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

