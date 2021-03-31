Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.88.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

