Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $82.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. 605,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

