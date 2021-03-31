Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth approximately $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

