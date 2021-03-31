LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $9.74. LG Display shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 220,885 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 79,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
