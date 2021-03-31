LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $9.74. LG Display shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 220,885 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get LG Display alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 79,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.