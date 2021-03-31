LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LPL stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LG Display by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 79,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.