Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.03. 332,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,765,676. The company has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

