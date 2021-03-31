Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 983 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,548,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,008,000 after buying an additional 1,059,549 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 371,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,865. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

