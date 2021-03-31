Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $272,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. 13,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,324. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $92.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.