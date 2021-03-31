Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $465.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.68 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.91 and a 200 day moving average of $419.25. The company has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

