Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.58 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.90 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

