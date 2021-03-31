Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $26.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,433.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,449.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,364.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 169.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $599.78 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

