Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.44 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $395.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 619,521.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

