KuCoin Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.95 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $408.08 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $5.09 or 0.00008669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,975.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.02 or 0.00639984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026824 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.