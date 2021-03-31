Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $31.11 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00642335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026923 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.