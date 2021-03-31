Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $72.93

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.93, but opened at $76.20. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 570 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

