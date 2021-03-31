Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $310,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

LYFT opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Lyft by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 40.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.