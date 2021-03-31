Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,854. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

