Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 136,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.