Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,705 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.16 on Wednesday, reaching $183.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,031. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

