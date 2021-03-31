Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Facebook comprises approximately 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.67. 595,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

