Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $336.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.