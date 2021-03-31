Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 1.52% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 3,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $78.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.