Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.52%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

