Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.