Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.43 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

