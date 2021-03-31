KLAYswap Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.02 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $46.82 or 0.00079541 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $273.21 million and approximately $74.02 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 106.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars.

