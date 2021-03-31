Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$125,700.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88.

TSE K traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.37. 4,726,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,598. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

