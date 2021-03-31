Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 5.8%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 38,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 497,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

