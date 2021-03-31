Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,534,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 393,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 263,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,842. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

