Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 971,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.87% of Kilroy Realty worth $57,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

