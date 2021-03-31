KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.68. Qorvo has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

