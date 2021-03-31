Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

