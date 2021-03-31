Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.
About Kesko Oyj
