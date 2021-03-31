Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 123.0% in March

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Kenon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 92,932 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kenon by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kenon by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Kenon has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

