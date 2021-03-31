Kenneth Moelis Sells 3,500 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

NYSE MC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,512. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

