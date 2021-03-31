Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in March

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Kemira Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Kemira Oyj stock remained flat at $$16.95 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Kemira Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

