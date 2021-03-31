KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.68 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. 144,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,491. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

